Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

At least 10 injured after explosion at Fort Worth hotel

Jan 8, 2024, 6:00 PM

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a Texas hotel. (Glen Ellman via @FortWorthFire/X...

Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a Texas hotel. (Glen Ellman via @FortWorthFire/X)

(Glen Ellman via @FortWorthFire/X)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


 

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An explosion at a Texas hotel in Fort Worth on Monday littered downtown streets with large section of building and debris and injured multiple people, authorities said.

Investigators believe the blast was caused by natural gas, said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokesperson Sara Abel, who was briefed by local police.

Aerial footage in Fort Worth, Texas, showed debris from the hotel scattered across downtown streets as authorities said they were responding to a “major incident” and urged people to avoid the area. The Sandman Signature hotel is in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Fort Worth City Councilman Carlos Flores posted on Facebook that there had been a gas leak and an explosion.

The city’s emergency medical service has sent nine ambulances to the scene and found “multiple” people injured, although a spokesperson could not immediately say how many. Desiree Partain of MedStar said there are not any fatalities reported so far but stressed that they were still assessing the situation.

Partain said she could not characterize the types of injuries that medical staff were finding and said she did not know their cause.

According to the hotel website, the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel has 245 rooms and was built in 1920 as the “Waggoner Building,” named after cattle rancher and oilman William Thomas Waggoner. The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

 

United States News

Associated Press

Convicted killer pleads not guilty to jailhouse attack on killer of California student Kristin Smart

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man accused of a jailhouse attack on the convicted killer of California college student Kristin Smart pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder. Jason Budrow, 43, entered his plea in Fresno County Superior Court to four felony charges, including using a prison-made deadly weapon and assault by an inmate serving […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - A bald eagle flies at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in Mound ...

Associated Press

Arrest warrant issued for Montana man accused of killing thousands of birds, including eagles

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge issued an arrest warrant Monday for a Montana man who failed to show up for an initial court appearance on charges of killing thousands of birds, including bald and golden eagles. A second defendant pleaded not guilty. The two men, working with others, killed about 3,600 birds on […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Chicago woman pleads guilty, to testify against own mother accused of cutting baby from teen’s womb

CHICAGO (AP) — A 29-year-old Chicago woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder after authorities said she helped her mother kill a pregnant teenager whose baby was cut from her womb. Desiree Figueroa’s plea was made Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. It stipulates that she testify against her mother, Clarisa Figueroa, whose first-degree […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

JetBlue’s CEO is stepping down, and he’ll be replaced by the first woman to lead a big US airline

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue said Monday that CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month and be replaced by the airline’s president, Joanna Geraghty, who will be the first woman to lead a major U.S. carrier. Geraghty, 51, joined JetBlue in 2005 and has taken on an increasingly prominent role at the New York-based […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ advocates’ lawsuit says Louisiana transgender care ban violates the state constitution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit to block enforcement of Louisiana’s new ban on transgender health care procedures for anyone under 18 was announced Monday by LGBTQ+ advocates. The lawsuit was prepared by Lamda Legal and others on behalf of five Louisiana minors and their parents, identified in the filings by pseudonyms. Lamda Legal said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US retail mortgage lender loanDepot struggles with cyberattack

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. retail mortgage lender loanDepot is struggling to recover from a cyberattack that impacted its loan processing and phone service. In a filing on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said data was encrypted by the “unauthorized third party” who broke into company systems. It said certain unspecified […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

At least 10 injured after explosion at Fort Worth hotel