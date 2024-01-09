PHOENIX — Breeze Airways announced it is offering 35% off all round-trip base fares out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport through the end of the week.

Potential flyers have until 9:59 p.m. Friday to use promo code “GETFRESH” on travel dates between January 15 through May 22.

“What better way to kick things off in the new year than by booking your next adventure,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release.

“With travel dates spanning into the spring and early summer, this promotion is a great way to look ahead with the added flexibility of no change or cancellation fees.”

Here are things to know about Breeze Airways

The low-cost airline offers flights from Phoenix to San Bernardino, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; Richmond, Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Charleston, South Carolina.

“Breeze is going to make your life better because if you’re living in a smaller- or medium-sized city, or are used to flying through a hub, chances are we can get you there twice as fast for half the price,” CEO David Neeleman said in a video.

Breeze Airways debuted in May 2021 and entered the Phoenix market about a year later.

