PHOENIX – A 16-mile stretch of U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami was closed for several hours Monday morning in the wake of the previous day’s winter storm, authorities said.

UPDATE: All lanes are now open in both directions. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 8, 2024

The highway was closed in both directions between mileposts 227 and 243, about 70 miles east of downtown Phoenix, because of snow and ice, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced just before 6:30 a.m. The closure was lifted about two hours later.

Drivers were advised to expect delays from backed-up traffic in the area.

Multiple roadways in northern Arizona, including parts of Interstate 40, were closed Sunday for weather-related reasons, but they all were reopened by Monday morning.

