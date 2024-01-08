Close
ARIZONA NEWS

US 60 closed temporarily between Superior and Miami because of ice, snow

Jan 8, 2024, 7:25 AM | Updated: 9:01 am

ADOT traffic camera shows wintry condition on U.S. 60 near Globe, Arizona....

U.S. 60 was closed for several hours between Superior and Miami on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, because of snow and ice. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 16-mile stretch of U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami was closed for several hours Monday morning in the wake of the previous day’s winter storm, authorities said.

The highway was closed in both directions between mileposts 227 and 243, about 70 miles east of downtown Phoenix, because of snow and ice, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced just before 6:30 a.m. The closure was lifted about two hours later.

Drivers were advised to expect delays from backed-up traffic in the area.

Multiple roadways in northern Arizona, including parts of Interstate 40, were closed Sunday for weather-related reasons, but they all were reopened by Monday morning.

