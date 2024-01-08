Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old with dementia and Alzheimer’s

Jan 7, 2024, 5:17 PM

A Silver Alert was issued for Casa Grande man Larry Brock. (Arizona DPS photo)

(Arizona DPS photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Larry Brock, last seen in Casa Grande early Sunday morning.

Brock, who is 78 years old and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, was seen at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Olive Avenue and McMurray Boulevard, east of Pinal Avenue.

He has long gray hair with a long gray beard and hazel eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a hat. He is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

Casa Grande Police Department has jurisdiction on the case and should be contacted with any information at (520) 421-8700 referencing case No. 2024-00000904.

