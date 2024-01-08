Close
Silver Alert canceled after missing Casa Grande man found safe

Jan 7, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: Jan 8, 2024, 9:08 am

Larry Brock was found safe after he was the subject of a Silver Alert out of Casa Grande, Arizona. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Casa Grande man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

Larry Brock, 78, had last been seen early Sunday morning in the area of Olive Avenue and McMurray Boulevard, east of Pinal Avenue, when the Silver Alert was issued that afternoon.

Brock has long gray hair with a long gray beard and hazel eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a hat. He is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

