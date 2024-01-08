PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing Casa Grande man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s was canceled Monday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

Larry Brock, 78, had last been seen early Sunday morning in the area of Olive Avenue and McMurray Boulevard, east of Pinal Avenue, when the Silver Alert was issued that afternoon.

Brock has long gray hair with a long gray beard and hazel eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a red and black plaid jacket with a hat. He is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds.

*** UPDATE *** regarding missing person 78-year-old Larry Brock. Mr. Brock has been located and is safe. Thank you #CasaGrande! pic.twitter.com/KZeBi8nots — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) January 8, 2024

