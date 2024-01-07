Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Stabbing leaves 1 dead at New York City migrant shelter; 2nd resident charged with murder

Jan 7, 2024, 2:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A 27-year-old resident of a New York City migrant shelter was charged with murder Sunday in the fatal stabbing of another resident, police said.

Police were called to the Randall’s Island shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault in progress. The victim, stabbed in the torso, was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams in August announced a plan to house as many as 2,000 migrants on the island in the East River amid an influx of asylum seekers to the city. More than 161,000 migrants have arrived and sought city aid since spring 2022, Adams and other officials said last month.

