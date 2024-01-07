Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP (NEW)

Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996

Jan 7, 2024, 12:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — There’s been another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona and it’s the eighth different jaguar documented in the southwestern U.S. since 1996, according to wildlife officials.

A hobbyist wildlife videographer who posts trail camera footage online captured the image of a roaming jaguar late last month in the Huachuca Mountains near Tucson, the Arizona Republic reported.

A spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the agency has authenticated Jason Miller’s footage and has confirmed this is a new jaguar to the United States.

The animals were placed on the endangered species list in 1997 after being removed in 1980.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated about 750,000 acres of critical protected habitat for the jaguars along the border in southern Arizona and New Mexico.

Authorities said Arizona jaguars are part of the species’ northern population, including Sonora, Mexico’s breeding population.

“I’m certain this is a new jaguar, previously unknown to the United States,” said Russ McSpadden, a southwest conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “After being nearly wiped out, these majestic felines continue to reestablish previously occupied territory despite border wall construction, new mines, and other threats to their habitat.”

Officials said the rosette pattern on each jaguar is unique — just like a human fingerprint — and helps identify specific animals.

The new video shows that the cat is not Sombra or El Jefe, two jaguars known to have roamed Arizona in recent years.

The gender of the newly spotted jaguar is unclear.

“Whether male or female, this new jaguar is going to need a mate. Now is the time for us to have a serious conversation and take action to bring jaguars back,” Megan Southern, jaguar recovery coordinator with The Rewilding Institute, told Phoenix TV station KPNX.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Arizona border crossing with Mexico to reopen a month after migrant influx forced closure

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — A border crossing on the most direct route from Phoenix to the nearest beaches will reopen Thursday, authorities said, one month after it closed in response to a large migrant influx. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was also reopening a pedestrian border crossing in San Diego on Thursday and […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Authorities identify remains found by hikers 47 years ago near the Arizona-Nevada border

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Remains found by hikers in a shallow grave 47 years ago near a lake on the border of Arizona and Nevada have been identified. The man was Luis Alonso Paredes, who was from El Salvador but may have been living or working in the Las Vegas area at the time […]

12 days ago

Associated Press

Widower of metro Phoenix’s ex-top prosecutor suspected of killing 2 women before taking his own life

PHOENIX (AP) — The widower of metro Phoenix’s former top county prosecutor was suspected of fatally shooting a woman he was in a relationship with and her mother on Christmas Eve before taking his own life. Phoenix police say 47-year-old David DeNitto is believed to have killed 47-year-old Maryalice Cash and 83-year-old Cynthia Domini after […]

12 days ago

Associated Press

Homeless people who died on US streets are increasingly remembered at winter solstice gatherings

PHOENIX (AP) — With his gap-tooth smile, hip-hop routines and volunteer work for a food charity, Roosevelt White III was well known in the downtown Phoenix tent city known as “The Zone.” But like many homeless people, White suffered from diabetes and cardiovascular disease. He died unexpectedly one sweltering September day at age 36. Thousands […]

18 days ago

A migrant walks along a road shadowed by the steel columns of the border wall separating Arizona an...

Associated Press

Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh major asylum limits

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — Hundreds of dates are written on concrete-filled steel columns erected along the U.S. border with Mexico to memorialize when the Border Patrol has repaired illicit openings in the would-be barriers. Yet no sooner are fixes made than another column is sawed, torched and chiseled for large groups of migrants to enter, […]

20 days ago

Associated Press

Authorities: 5 people including 3 young children die in house fire in northwestern Arizona

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Five people, including three young children, have died in a house fire in northwestern Arizona, authorities said Sunday, adding it appeared no adults were home at the time. Bullhead City police said the fire broke out around 5 p.m. Saturday and the victims did not make it out of the […]

21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Report: Another jaguar sighting in southern Arizona, 8th different one in southwestern US since 1996