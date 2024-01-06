Close
ARIZONA NEWS

One person hospitalized, one arrested on DUI following car crash in south Phoenix

Jan 6, 2024, 12:23 PM

PHOENIX — One person is in critical condition following a car crash in south Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded around 1:10 a.m. to the intersection of Dobbins Road and Central Avenue to the report of a collision. Upon arrival, an adult male was suffering serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

The other driver, identified as 26-yar-old Jesten Jimenez, was determined to be under the influence. He was subsequently arrested.

Phoenix detectives took over the investigation. Preliminary investigation suggested that both vehicles were traveling east on Dobbins Road when the victim attempted to turn left onto Central Avenue. At such time, Jimenez attempted to pass the vehicle on the left, causing the collision.

Jimenez was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

