UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jan 5, 2024, 4:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

