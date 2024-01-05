Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Civil rights lawsuit filed over 2022 Philadelphia fire that killed 9 children and 3 adults

Jan 5, 2024, 3:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Families of the 12 people killed in a Philadelphia row house fire that began in a Christmas tree two years ago sued a pair of city agencies Friday, claiming unsafe conditions on the property violated the victims’ civil rights.

The federal lawsuit against the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the city’s Department of Human Services, and various officials of the agencies, alleges that the housing authority knew the four-bedroom apartment it owns in a brick duplex was overcrowded and unsafe. Specifically, they allege that it lacked a fire escape, smoke detectors and other fire safety features.

Mayor Cherelle Parker’s spokesperson, Joe Grace, declined comment because the matter is in active litigation. Messages seeking comment were left Friday with spokespeople with the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

During two visits to the home in December 2021, a month before the fire, a Human Services social worker noticed the smoke detectors were inoperable, the lawsuit says, but did not return with working detectors as she promised.

Housing authority records show their staff made three visits in December 2021, but the lawsuit says records falsely showed “quality checks were performed on the smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors and they were operable.”

Three women and nine of their children — nearly all of the apartment’s 14 residents — were killed in what was called the city’s deadliest fire in more than a century. Officials reported that the early morning fire in Unit B of 869 N. Third St. started at a Christmas tree.

The housing authority, the lawsuit said, “knew of the grave risks associated with overcrowding, fire hazards and the lack of operable smoke detectors, and the serious dangers that the conditions posed” to the residents who died in the fire.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages as well as an order that all of city’s public housing units be inspected and tested to ensure there are working smoke detectors.

A separate, negligence lawsuit regarding the fire was filed in March in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. A spokesperson for the Kline and Specter law firm said Friday that case remains pending and is currently in the discovery phase.

United States News

New immigration policy reduces dangerous journeys...

Associated Press

A new immigration policy that avoids a dangerous journey is working. But border crossings continue

Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats. Now they live in Florida.

17 minutes ago

The Navajo Nation charged two tribal members with illegally growing marijuana as part of a complex ...

Associated Press

Navajo Nation charges 2 tribal members with illegally growing marijuana as part of complex case

The Navajo Nation charged two tribal members with illegally growing marijuana as part of a complex case with allegations of forced labor.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Radio reporter fired over comedy act reinstated after an arbitrator finds his jokes ‘funny’

A reporter who was fired for his standup comedy has been reinstated to his job at a Philadelphia-based public radio station through an arbitrator, who agreed that his jokes were, in some part, funny. Jad Sleiman, 34, is to be fully reinstated to his position with WHYY, a Philadelphia-based NPR station, after an arbitrator determined […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. […]

2 hours ago

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav...

Associated Press

Defense Secretary Austin hospitalized due to complications after minor procedure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday, due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Friday. It was the department’s first acknowledgement that Austin had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Ryder said Friday that […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Civil rights lawsuit filed over 2022 Philadelphia fire that killed 9 children and 3 adults