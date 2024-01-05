Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Multiple injuries in tour bus rollover on upstate New York highway

Jan 5, 2024, 12:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway, north of Lake George Village, according to state police.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

The southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22. A video posted from a car traveling in the other direction shows a bus resting on its side in the roadway.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

“I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,” Hochul said in a prepared release.

