ARIZONA NEWS

Combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory set to open at Arizona Mills in Tempe

Jan 7, 2024, 7:15 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Exterior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Exterior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo) Interior photo of combined Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory (Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory photo)

PHOENIX — A new Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory location is set to open at Arizona Mills in Tempe on Jan. 20.

The newest 3,200-square-foot space will encompass a walk-up counter for dine-in and takeout, an outdoor dining patio with misters, a margarita bar and a drive-thru option. The dining room has a capacity for 98 guests who want to enjoy the brand’s famous fresas con crema and carne asada fries.

“We are excited to premiere this unique, dual-concept restaurant in the vibrant community of Tempe,” said Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory Co-founder Gamaliel Garfio.

“By combining the best of both worlds with Frutilandia and Taqueria Factory, we aim to provide our guests with an enhanced food and beverage experience in a one-stop location.”

Opening day specials

Those who attend on opening day will receive exclusive specials, including a free 12-ounce raspado and two free tacos from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the restaurant sells out.

Also from Jan. 20 through the 21st, everyone who visits will receive 20% off with the code GRANDOPENING and will be entered to win two free tickets to the Bad Bunny concert in February.

History of the shops

Frutilandia was founded in 2006 and serves guests at nine other Valley locations. The Arizona Mills location will be the first in Tempe.

Taqueria Factory began serving customers in 2022 and is owned by the same family – the Garfios – who started Frutilanda. There are two other Taqueria Factory locations in Chandler.

