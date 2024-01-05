Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them

Jan 5, 2024, 11:16 AM

Robert E. Crimo III., listens to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a case management conference at ...

Robert E. Crimo III., listens to Judge Victoria A. Rossetti during a case management conference at the Lake County Courthouse Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Waukegan, Ill. A case management conference is scheduled for a suspect in a mass shooting that left seven people dead during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago asked to again be represented by public defenders after firing them last month and insisting on handling his own case.

Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — as well as 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. Dozens of people were wounded in the 2022 shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, including a 8-year-old who was left partially paralyzed.

Last month, 23-year-old Crimo told a judge he wished to represent himself at his trial, and asked to move his court date up by a year, to February of this year rather than next.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti asked Crimo several times if he understood the possible penalties — including consecutive life sentences — if a jury finds him guilty, and then she granted both requests. In response to the judge’s questions, Crimo acknowledged he has no law degree and said his highest level of education is high school. Rossetti suggested he reconsider his choice to represent himself.

Crimo appeared in court on Friday for just a handful of minutes. The judge reminded him of his right to an attorney, and suggested he exercise it. Crimo agreed, asking to reappoint Lake County public defenders. His long dark hair was pulled back into a bun and he wore a white cloth mask and red jail uniform.

Crimo’s mother, Denise Pesina, and father, Robert Crimo Jr., attended the hearing but declined to comment on their son’s decision to rehire lawyers. Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty in November to seven misdemeanors — one for every person who was killed in the parade attack — in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license.

The father was sentenced to 60 days and has since been released from Lake County Jail.

In 2019, at age 19, Crimo III was too young to seek his own gun license, but he could apply with the sponsorship of a parent or guardian. His father agreed, even though just months earlier a relative reported to police that Crimo III had a collection of knives and had threatened to “kill everyone.”

Authorities said in 2022 that Crimo III confessed to police in the days after the attack that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Highland Park and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up another parade there.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against Crimo III, declined to comment on the defendant’s legal representation. Lake County Public Defenders Gregory Ticsay and Anton Trizna, who represented Crimo until last month, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Crimo’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Associated Press

A man charged with punching a flight attendant also allegedly kicked a police officer in the groin

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC subway crews wrestle derailed train back on tracks, as crash disrupts service for second day

NEW YORK (AP) — In the cramped confines of a New York City subway tunnel, work crews labored to lift hulking rail cars back onto the tracks after two passenger trains collided and derailed, causing service disruptions that stretched into a second day Friday. The low-speed crash left the trains blocking both the local and […]

2 hours ago

Workers walk among shipping containers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in E...

Associated Press

US employers add a surprisingly strong 216,000 jobs in a sign of continued economic strength

The nation’s employers added a robust 216,000 jobs last month, the latest sign that the American job market remains resilient.

3 hours ago

Alexis Llanos, left, his partner Diomaris Barboza, and their children Alexa, 7, and Alexis, 3, pose...

Associated Press

A new immigration policy that avoids a dangerous journey is working. But border crossings continue

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Five years ago, Alexis Llanos and his family fled Venezuela for Colombia, escaping death threats and political persecution. The family then planned to make the dangerous and deadly journey north, through the Darien jungle leading through Panama, with hopes of eventually crossing illegally into the United States. Their plans changed […]

4 hours ago

A defendant identified by court officials and records as Deobra Redden is seen launching over the d...

Associated Press

Nevada judge is back to work after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her

A defendant in a felony battery case was captured on video charging forward and “supermanning” over a Nevada judge’s bench.

5 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Illinois man charged in Fourth of July parade shooting rehires lawyers weeks after dismissing them