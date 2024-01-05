Close
Phoenix police officer, suspect hospitalized after shooting in Peoria

Jan 5, 2024, 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:23 pm

BY KTAR.COM


A view of the scene on 87th Avenue near Bell Road in Peoria after a shooting involving police from Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. A view of the scene on 87th Avenue near Bell Road in Peoria after a shooting involving police from Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. A view of the scene on 87th Avenue near Bell Road in Peoria after a shooting involving police from Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. A view of the scene on 87th Avenue near Bell Road in Peoria after a shooting involving police from Phoenix on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer and a suspect were hospitalized after a shooting Friday morning in Peoria, authorities said.

A public information officer at the scene said the officer’s injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

“I understand that he’s in fair … good condition,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said during an appearance on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show. “Prayers go out to him, his family and fellow officers.”

There was no word on the suspect’s condition.

The incident occurred near Bell Road and 87th Avenue a little after 10 a.m.

The block of 87th Avenue south of Bell Road was closed while the scene was under investigation.

A lot attendant at Liberty Buick, which is at the corner, heard shots and said a bullet hit the dealership building.

“Luckily, no one was hit because people come look at these cars on our patio … and people come out here and chill and talk,” Joshua Soto said.

Soto said he and his coworkers weren’t sure what to think at first.

“We didn’t really see what went down, but we heard it, and then after that we thought it was fireworks,” Soto said.

They realized it was gunfire when a coworker used binoculars to see what was happening, he said.

This is a developing story.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

