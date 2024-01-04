Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

Jan 4, 2024, 3:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said.

A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station on Manhattan’s Upper West Side when they sideswiped each other at about 3 p.m., police said at the scene. A “derailment” happens when at least one wheel of a train leaves the track.

About 300 people were evacuated from the passenger train that derailed, and firefighters also evacuated a few hundred people from a third train that wasn’t involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.

The collision caused major disruptions to the 1, 2 and 3 lines during the afternoon rush hour. The MTA said there was no service on those lines in most of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The MTA said there had been a derailment, but did not confirm the cause.

The NYPD said seven passengers and one crew member were taken to hospitals. At least 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene, including police, fire and MTA responders.

Associated Press

