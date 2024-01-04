Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot

Jan 4, 2024, 3:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California prosecutors have decided to only charge the father of a 10-year-old boy in connection with the death of a child the boy allegedly shot.

The decision on charges in the fatal shooting Saturday outside Sacramento was announced during the father’s court appearance Wednesday.

In an email Thursday to The Associated Press, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said it told the court that “based on the facts currently known, the sole criminal liability and responsibility for the child’s death lays exclusively with this Defendant.”

The AP generally does not identify juveniles involved in crimes. The father’s name is being withheld to avoid identifying his son.

The Sacramento Bee reported that an attorney entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the 53-year-old defendant to charges of having a firearm that a child could easily access, leading to the death of another minor; two counts of child endangerment; having a firearm as a felon; having ammunition when prohibited from doing so; and destroying evidence.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies answering a shooting report in unincorporated Foothill Farms found victim Keith Frierson, also 10, in a parking lot and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media posting.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the boy was accused of shooting Frierson after losing a bike race in the townhome complex where the boys lived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office statement, the defendant’s son had gone out to his father’s truck to get him cigarettes, found the loaded gun, “bragged that his father had a gun,” and then shot the victim once. The father allegedly threw the gun into a trash can.

The District Attorney’s Office said it could not make further comment on the case. “Additionally, juvenile matters are confidential as mandated by California law,” it said.

The son had been arrested on suspicion of murder after the shooting.

United States News

Associated Press

Backers of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked voting system fined by campaign finance watchdog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Supporters of an effort to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system have been fined more than $94,000 after the commission that enforces state campaign finance rules found disclosure and other violations. Kevin Clarkson, an attorney representing the opponents of ranked voting who were fined by the Alaska Public Offices Commission, said […]

22 minutes ago

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, left...

Associated Press

One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry

Former President Donald Trump will spend Saturday's third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the campaign trail in Iowa.

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ailing 53-year-old female elephant euthanized at Los Angeles Zoo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 53-year-old Asian elephant has been euthanized at the Los Angeles Zoo after she was unable to stand up, the zoo announced Thursday. Shaunzi, one of two female elephants at the zoo, was discovered unable to stand in her exhibit on Tuesday night. “Animal care staff and zoo veterinarians responded quickly […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Attorney: Medical negligence caused death of former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

DALLAS (AP) — The family of former U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson said Thursday that the trailblazing Texas congresswoman, who died over the weekend at age 89, passed away after getting an infection and accused a Dallas rehabilitation facility of neglect. Johnson, who was the first registered nurse elected to Congress, died on Dec. 31 […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City subway train derails in collision with another train, injuring more than 20 people

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said. A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies change of venue motion in rape trial of man also accused of Memphis teacher’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of raping a woman a year before he was charged with kidnapping and killing a schoolteacher will have his fate decided by a Memphis-area jury when he goes to trial in the sexual assault case, a judge has ruled. Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee on Wednesday denied […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

California prosecutors charge father in death of child his 10-year-old son allegedly shot