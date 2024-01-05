Freeway closures to watch out for in the Valley this weekend...

PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley can expect road closures for improvement projects this weekend on the northbound Loop 101, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In Scottsdale, northbound lanes on the Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are part of the two-year Loop 101 Improvement Project, which costs $108 million and kicked off this January.

In addition to that, northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street will also be closed. ADOT’s official announcement suggested drivers exit the closure before traveling west to use northbound Scottsdale Road.

🚧 Loop 101 northbound closed between Shea and Princess/Pima.

🚧 SR 143 southbound closed between Loop 202 and I-10.

🚧 US 60 eastbound closed between Loop 202 and Crismon. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWIEyS pic.twitter.com/8HovA4QCs4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2024

Planning to go to the Cardinals game in Glendale this weekend? Fans can use westbound Loop 202 and northbound State Route 51 to circumvent the Loop 101 closure.

Those aren’t the only traffic curveballs coming towards drivers.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 near the Broadway Curve will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday for construction.

The westbound I-10 ramp at Baseline Road will also be closed. For a detour, exit westbound I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 and get to eastbound US 60.

More freeway closures to watch this weekend

Southbound State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and the I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Monday for a traffic shift.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport will also be closed.

Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. That also applies to the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143, ADOT said.

Lastly, eastbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work. The same also goes for:

Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60.

Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth Roads.

ADOT said drivers who want to avoid the closures should use local routes like Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.