Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 metro Phoenix freeways to have scheduled weekend closures

Jan 5, 2024, 4:25 AM | Updated: 6:09 am

Freeway closures to watch out for in the Valley this weekend...

In Scottsdale, northbound lanes on the Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers in the East Valley can expect road closures for improvement projects this weekend on the northbound Loop 101, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In Scottsdale, northbound lanes on the Loop 101 will be closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closures are part of the two-year Loop 101 Improvement Project, which costs $108 million and kicked off this January.

In addition to that, northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street will also be closed. ADOT’s official announcement suggested drivers exit the closure before traveling west to use northbound Scottsdale Road.

Planning to go to the Cardinals game in Glendale this weekend? Fans can use westbound Loop 202 and northbound State Route 51 to circumvent the Loop 101 closure.

RELATED STORIES

Those aren’t the only traffic curveballs coming towards drivers.

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 near the Broadway Curve will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday for construction.

The westbound I-10 ramp at Baseline Road will also be closed. For a detour, exit westbound I-10 at Broadway Road and turn left to enter eastbound I-10 and get to eastbound US 60.

More freeway closures to watch this weekend

Southbound State Route 143 will be closed between Loop 202 and the I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Monday for a traffic shift.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport will also be closed.

Northbound 48th Street/SR 143 will be closed between Broadway Road and University Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. That also applies to the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143, ADOT said.

Lastly, eastbound US 60 will be closed between Loop 202 and Crismon Road in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work. The same also goes for:

  • Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60.
  • Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Power and Ellsworth Roads.

ADOT said drivers who want to avoid the closures should use local routes like Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa Mayor John Giles sits inside the city's state-of-the-art all-electric fire truck as it is offi...

KTAR.com

Mesa all-electric fire truck officially commissioned

The City of Mesa said Thursday it has officially commissioned its all-electric fire truck which will be housed at Station 221.

2 hours ago

Goodwill thrift store to open in Mesa...

Serena O'Sullivan

Goodwill set to open 13th thrift store in Mesa on Friday

Love shopping secondhand? There's a Goodwill thrift store set to open in Mesa this Friday. The first 150 guests will get a $5 gift card.

2 hours ago

Stock image of the backs of two people's heads watching television....

Kevin Stone

Cox agrees to pay $13M to settle Arizona lawsuit over deceptive cable fees

Cox Communications reached a $13 million settlement with the state of Arizona over deceptive cable fees, but it won't be much of a windfall for customers.

2 hours ago

DUI arrests in Arizona decreased over the December holidays from 2022, according to the Governor's ...

KTAR.com

DUI arrests down in Arizona over Christmas, New Year’s holidays

DUI arrests in Arizona decreased over the December holidays, according to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

10 hours ago

“They’re scouts going to the moon ahead of us," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told the Associa...

Associated Press

Two companies will attempt the first US moon landings since the Apollo missions a half-century ago

Two private companies are hustling to get the U.S. back in the game, more than five decades after the Apollo program ended.

11 hours ago

In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, left...

Associated Press

One attack, two interpretations: Biden and Trump both make the Jan. 6 riot a political rallying cry

Former President Donald Trump will spend Saturday's third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the campaign trail in Iowa.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

4 metro Phoenix freeways to have scheduled weekend closures