Goodwill thrift store to open in Mesa...

Goodwill set to open 13th thrift store in Mesa on Friday

Jan 5, 2024, 4:15 AM

A new Goodwill store will open in Mesa on Friday.

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Goodwill announced Wednesday it will open its thirteenth Mesa store on Friday morning.

The 8:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2844 E. Main Street.

Thousands of new items will show up each day on the Goodwill thrift store’s shelves.

Goodies for guests who visit the new Goodwill thrift store

The first 150 people in line outside of the store will get a $5 gift card they can use at the location.

Anyone who brings a full bag of donations over the opening weekend will also get a $5 coupon.

The new store near Lindsay Road and Main Street will be more than 20,000 square feet.

Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona Chief Retail Officer Adam Lewis said the company is excited to expand in the East Valley.

“We encourage the community to come out, enjoy free coffee and donuts and help us celebrate this milestone,” Lewis said in a statement.

