UNITED STATES NEWS

Clarification: North Carolina-Felons-Voting story

Jan 3, 2024, 11:28 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a story published January 3, 2024, The Associated Press reported about conditions under which felony offenders can have their voting rights restored in North Carolina. Convicted felons can’t vote again until they complete incarceration and any probation or other close supervision. The story should have made clear that failure to pay fines, restitution and court costs can’t by itself prevent a felon from regaining voting rights. While failure to pay those obligations can extend probation and delay restoration of voting rights, the length of probation is limited and probation will eventually end even if financial obligations aren’t met, according to the State Board of Elections.

