ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after missing 92-year-old Gilbert man found safe

Jan 4, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: Jan 5, 2024, 7:07 am

Split panel image of 92-year-old Kennith Cook, who is the subject of a Silver Alert, and his white ...

Kennith Cook, a Gilbert man reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, drives a white pickup truck with Arizona license plate CFAOD3A. He was located Thursday night. (Photos via Gilbert Police Department)

(Photos via Gilbert Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for a missing Gilbert man with a hearing impairment.

However, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, the Gilbert Police Department reported Kennith Cook, 92, had been found safe.

Before being located, Cook was last seen leaving his home near Recker Road and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway around 6 p.m. Wednesday. His family reported him missing just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

His bank statement shows recent transactions at three locations: Golden Corral on Cooper Road south of Baseline Road in Gilbert, Denny’s at Warner Road and Val Vista Drive in Gilbert and a Circle K on U.S. 85 near Interstate 8 in Gila Bend, nearly 80 miles from his residence.

The subject is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, with gray-brown hair and brown eyes.

He walks with a shuffle and wears hearing aids but does not have any diagnosed mental disabilities.

