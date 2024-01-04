Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A Texas father and son are arrested in the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend

Jan 4, 2024, 12:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who authorities say were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in a car.

The arrests Wednesday night came more than a week after the bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex, a crime scene that the city’s police chief originally described as “very, very perplexing.”

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told reporters their deaths appeared to be the result of a drug deal but did not elaborate.

Soto’s family has said she was overdue to deliver her baby and had been scheduled to have an induced labor when she went missing the weekend before Christmas. Moscoso said investigators now believe the couple were killed on Dec. 21, meaning they had been dead for several days before police found them in Guerra’s car the day after Christmas.

The killings have drawn attention beyond Texas and Moscoso said “misinformation” about the case had taken off on social media.

“These two individuals are the only suspects that we were looking for,” he said.

Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the couple’s bodies. Online records for the Bexar County magistrate early Thursday did not indicate whether either man had attorneys and San Antonio police did not immediately respond to phone and email messages.

As he was placed in a patrol car late Wednesday night, Ramon Preciado was asked by reporters whether he had remorse.

“Aren’t you sorry for lying about what you’re saying? You don’t even know what’s going on. You just make stuff up like always,” Preciado said.

His son did not comment as police escorted him to a separate vehicle.

Moscoso said prosecutors may pursue more charges against the men, whom he described as the only suspects in the killings. He said information on Savanah Soto’s cellphone that was found in the car led them to another vehicle that was seen on surveillance footage, which authorities publicly released last week in hopes that someone would recognize the persons in the video.

That vehicle led police to a house where they found the father and son. He said Ramon Preciado answered the door and cooperated with the investigation.

“He knew why the police were there,” Moscoso said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office had ruled both deaths homicides caused by gunshot wounds to the head. Moscoso did not specify where the killing took place before the couple was moved to the apartment complex.

Soto had been scheduled to have an induced labor at a hospital the weekend before Christmas, her family told KENS-TV. But her mother said she got no answer earlier when she knocked on the door of Soto’s apartment in the suburb of Leon Valley.

The family spent Christmas night searching the area and Leon Valley police issued a missing-person alert.

United States News

Associated Press

Kia EV9, Toyota Prius and Ford Super Duty pickup win 2024 North American SUV, car and truck awards

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The Kia EV9 large electric SUV won the 2024 North American Utility of the Year award, while the Toyota Prius hybrid took the top car honors, and Ford’s Super Duty pickup won the truck award. The honors, announced Thursday at a meeting of the Automotive Press Association in Detroit, are often […]

23 minutes ago

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there has b...

Associated Press

Police say there has been a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa

Police in Perry, Iowa, say there was a shooting at the city's high school on Thursday, the first day back from the holiday break.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Georgia deputy killed after being hit by police car during chase

LANETT, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was killed Thursday morning after being stuck by another law enforcement vehicle during a police chase that crossed into Alabama. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix was killed in the crash after the pursuit by Georgia law enforcement of a stolen vehicle continued […]

1 hour ago

Burnt Japan Airlines plane is seen at Haneda airport on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan. A ...

Associated Press

The key question about fiery crash at Tokyo airport: Did one or both planes have OK to use runway?

Passengers on Japan Airlines Flight 516 were buckled up and ready to land at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport as their pilot made a final approach. “Cleared to land,” the pilot repeated after receiving an instruction from air traffic control to put the jet down on a specific runway. About two minutes later, the Airbus A350 that […]

2 hours ago

Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a ph...

Associated Press

Here’s what we know so far about release of Jeffrey Epstein court documents

Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were made public late Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Microsoft adds AI button to keyboards to summon chatbots

Pressing a button will be one way to summon an artificial intelligence agent as Microsoft wields its computer industry influence to reshape the next generation of keyboards. Starting this month, some new personal computers that run Microsoft’s Windows operating system will have a special “Copilot key” that launches the software giant’s AI chatbot. Getting third-party […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

A Texas father and son are arrested in the killings of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend