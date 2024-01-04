Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after getting hit by SUV while standing in roadway in west Phoenix

Jan 4, 2024, 8:02 AM

A woman died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, after getting hit by a vehicle on 67th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after getting hit by an SUV on a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

Officers responded to collision call on 67th Avenue south of Indian School Road around 6 a.m. and found a woman lying in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department responders rendered aid to 26-year-old Michelle Soto, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Soto was standing in the roadway, outside a crosswalk, near Clarendon Avenue when she was hit by an SUV traveling south on 67th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

