PHOENIX — A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after getting hit by an SUV on a west Phoenix street, authorities said.

Officers responded to collision call on 67th Avenue south of Indian School Road around 6 a.m. and found a woman lying in the roadway, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Fire department responders rendered aid to 26-year-old Michelle Soto, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Soto was standing in the roadway, outside a crosswalk, near Clarendon Avenue when she was hit by an SUV traveling south on 67th Avenue.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

