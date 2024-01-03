Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Person killed by troopers in shootout on New York State Thruway

Jan 3, 2024, 4:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HILLBURN, N.Y. (AP) — New York state troopers killed a person in a shootout on a major highway Wednesday after stopping a vehicle identified in a shooting investigation, authorities said.

Two troopers stopped the vehicle on the New York State Thruway, or Interstate 87, in Hillburn near the New Jersey line just before 3 p.m., after discovering it was the subject of a “be on the lookout” alert, state police said.

The driver opened fire on the troopers, who shot back and killed the person, authorities said.

One trooper had minor injuries and the other was not harmed, state police said.

Police in Albany said Wednesday evening that the person killed by the troopers was wanted in connection with a shooting in the capital city earlier in the day. The victim was shot in the head and was hospitalized in critical condition, Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

Officials did not immediately disclose the name of the person killed by the troopers. A motive for the Albany shooting was not released.

The shootout with troopers and ensuing investigation shut down the southbound lanes of the thruway for several hours, causing a major traffic jam that lasted into the evening.

Hillburn is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.

United States News

File - Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 202...

Associated Press

US new vehicle sales rise 12% as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes

DETROIT (AP) — Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12% more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade. Yet sales still haven’t returned to the 17 million rate in the […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Amateur Missouri investigator, YouTube creator helps break decade-old missing person cold case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decade-old cold case centered on a Navy veteran who disappeared without a trace in rural Missouri is hot again after an amateur sleuth and YouTube creator’s help led police to unidentified human remains. Donnie Erwin, a 59-year-old Camdenton resident, went missing on Dec. 29, 2013, after he went out […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico. The lawsuit draws Texas into another clash over immigration at […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers reconvene for new session that could shape up to be as contentious as the last

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature returned to the Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday for the start of the short 2024 session that could end up as contentious as last year’s historically combative session, with a key lawmaker reviving her efforts to target LGBTQ+ youth. As one of her first acts in the new […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

Associated Press

Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot, setting up a high-stakes showdown over whether a constitutional provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” will end his political career. Trump appealed a 4-3 ruling in December by the Colorado […]

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: AG Kris Mayes cites antitrust laws for reason Arizona will oppose the Kroger-Albertsons merger

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says because of antitrust laws the 48th state will oppose the Kroger-Albertsons merger. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Person killed by troopers in shootout on New York State Thruway