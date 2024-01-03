Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US new vehicle sales rise 12% as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes

Jan 3, 2024, 4:08 PM

File - Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 202...

File - Unsold 2023 Charger sedans and Challenger hardtops sit at a Dodge dealership on June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.5 million new vehicles last year, 11% more than in 2022. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Undeterred by high prices, rising interest rates, autoworker strikes and a computer-chip shortage that slowed assembly lines, American consumers still bought 15.6 million new vehicles last year, 12% more than in 2022, the biggest increase in more than a decade.

Yet sales still haven’t returned to the 17 million rate in the years before the pandemic, and there are signs of a cooling market as buyers aren’t as willing to pay astronomical prices that dealers and manufacturers were charging just months ago.

“You see the consumer making a concerted effort to ensure that they’re getting the best price possible,” said Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Automotive Group, a 10-dealership group in the Miami area. “They basically feel that this is the right time to buy from a perspective of being able to get the discounts.”

Average auto sales prices peaked in December of 2022 just over $47,300, with vehicles in short supply because of the global chip shortage that limited production. Some dealers were able to charge over the sticker price to buyers who needed a new ride or had the money to get one.

But the chip shortage gradually eased last year to the point where it’s nearly over, and assembly lines are running at near normal speeds. General Motors, Ford and Stellantis endured six-week strikes by the United Auto Workers that ended last fall. As a result, vehicle supplies on dealer lots are strong and growing, and prices are starting to fall as automakers and dealers dangle discounts.

Data from J.D. Power show that average prices in mid-December were down 2.7% from the peak, to around $46,000. But they’re still nowhere near pre-pandemic prices due to a 26% runup from 2020 to 2022 as cash-rich buyers drove up prices mainly by buying loaded-out trucks and SUVs. That was about 10 percentage points higher than the inflation rate for the same period.

Still, Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive, said he expects the gap between the sticker price and the transaction price that consumers pay to widen this year. “We do think that the tables start to turn in 2024,” he said. “Discounting will be the key difference in why transaction prices are declining.”

Discounts, on average, more than doubled year over year in November, Smoke said. “I think we’re starting to see signs that manufacturers are starting to put more into making financing more attractive,” he said, adding that they’re also offering more attractive lease deals.

New vehicle loans averaged around 7% for most of the year, and those could drop even if the Federal Reserve doesn’t start to cut rates, Smoke said.

He and Chariff also say that dealers have had to discount as well. In South Florida, Chariff said he isn’t seeing customer demand back off. His dealerships had strong December sales without the normal lull during the week before Christmas.

There may be more buyers at the lower, more affordable end of the market, which already was heating up last year as supplies rose. For example, sales of the Chevrolet Trax small SUV, which starts at $21,495 including shipping, grew to more than 109,000 last year, four times the 2022 number.

Electric vehicle sales grew 47% to a record 1.19 million for the full year, according to Motorintelligence.com. The EV market share grew from 5.8% in 2022 to 7.6% last year. But EV sales growth slowed toward the end of the year. In December, they rose 34%.

Gas-electric hybrid sales grew 54% to 1.2 million last year, with market share leaping from 5.6% in 2022 to 7.7%.

Among manufacturers, General Motors, the top seller in the U.S., posted a strong 14% sales increase for the year. Toyota sales grew 7%, while Honda was up 33%. Nissan sales grew 23%, with Hyundai up 12%. Stellantis, maker of Jeep, Ram and other vehicles, saw its sales drop about 1% for the year.

Ford’s F-Series pickup trucks are likely to remain the top selling vehicle in the U.S. when the company reports numbers on Thursday. But General Motors said it sold more full-size pickups than Ford — 839,517 — with its Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra combined.

Toyota’s RAV4 small SUV was the country’s top-selling vehicle that wasn’t a pickup truck. RAV4 sales rose 9% last year to almost 435,000.

United States News

Associated Press

Amateur Missouri investigator, YouTube creator helps break decade-old missing person cold case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decade-old cold case centered on a Navy veteran who disappeared without a trace in rural Missouri is hot again after an amateur sleuth and YouTube creator’s help led police to unidentified human remains. Donnie Erwin, a 59-year-old Camdenton resident, went missing on Dec. 29, 2013, after he went out […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Justice Department sues Texas over law that would let police arrest migrants who enter US illegally

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Texas over a new law that would allow police to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, taking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to court again over his escalating response to border crossers arriving from Mexico. The lawsuit draws Texas into another clash over immigration at […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers reconvene for new session that could shape up to be as contentious as the last

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature returned to the Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday for the start of the short 2024 session that could end up as contentious as last year’s historically combative session, with a key lawmaker reviving her efforts to target LGBTQ+ youth. As one of her first acts in the new […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday Dec. 16, 2023, in Durham, ...

Associated Press

Trump asks US Supreme Court to review Colorado ruling barring him from the ballot over Jan. 6 attack

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot, setting up a high-stakes showdown over whether a constitutional provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” will end his political career. Trump appealed a 4-3 ruling in December by the Colorado […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge agreed Wednesday that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests that Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing. Washington County […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat

Michigan state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet on Wednesday became the fifth candidate to enter a competitive race for a U.S. House seat that Democrats are being forced to defend without an incumbent because of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s retirement this year. Defending the seat could be vital for Democrats in a year in which they […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

US new vehicle sales rise 12% as buyers shake off high prices, interest rates, and auto strikes