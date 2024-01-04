Jack Sellers elected as chairman of Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for 2nd time

PHOENIX — Jack Sellers was elected Wednesday as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for the second time in his six years of service.

Sellers, whose District 1 covers part of the southeast Valley, said elections is his top priority as the country enters a presidential election year.

The Republican Sellers also served as chairman in 2021 when Maricopa County was under the microscope by some Trump-supporting GOP members after the former president lost in the county and Arizona in 2020.

“My highest priority in 2024 is to provide our county elections team with the resources and support they need to continue administering lawful, free and fair elections in March, August and November,” Sellers said in a press release.

What other issues will Sellers focus on in 2024?

Sellers listed infrastructure, housing, workforce development and budget transparency as the other topics he will prioritize during his tenure.

He said he wants to develop critical infrastructure by investing in roads, broadband and water.

Sellers also said he would address housing insecurity.

“I’d invite community members to have empathy and a clear understanding of who is suffering during this housing crisis,” Sellers said. “It is our teachers, our veterans, and our elderly population.

“I can assure you that I will continue to support the County’s efforts to meet the housing needs of our community.”

Sellers, who was appointed in February 2019, replaces District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman as chairman.

