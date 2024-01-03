Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest

Jan 3, 2024, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge agreed Wednesday that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests that Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing.

Washington County Judge Edward Matney ruled there was probable cause for the murder case against Williams, 43, to move forward. He will continue being held without bond until he is due back in court early next month to enter a plea to the murder and weapons charges he faces. His attorney has declined to discuss the case.

Prosecutors have said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between Williams and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was fatally stabbed on Dec. 10 inside the rectory for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in tiny Fort Calhoun. The one-story home was still wrapped in crime scene tape Wednesday nearly a month after the attack.

The priest’s death came just four months after another seemingly random home invasion killing in the town of 1,100 that is eight miles north of Omaha and shook residents’ confidence in their safety.

Chief Deputy Washington County Attorney Erik Petersen recapped the key evidence against Williams Wednesday that he had mostly outlined in court documents last month. Sheriff’s Deputy Brady Tucker talked about what he saw after he rushed to the home minutes after the priest reported an intruder that Sunday morning, and a detective recounted what the initial investigation showed.

Tucker testified that he found Williams lying crossways on top of Gutgsell, whose face was covered with blood. Williams complied with commands to show his hands and get off the priest, and he was quickly taken into custody.

Though Williams didn’t have a weapon when he was arrested, investigators later found a broken knife with a serrated blade lying in the middle of a blood stain on the floor of Gutgsell’s bedroom.

When Williams was interviewed at the jail hours after the 65-year-old priest died at an Omaha hospital, he bore evidence of the attack. An autopsy confirmed that he died from multiple stab wounds.

“He was wearing ski pants, a coat, tennis shoes and kind of some winter gear,” Detective Greg Corns said. “There was blood on the exterior of the pants, the shoes and the shirt. There’s blood on the bottom of his shoes and some blood spatter on the top of the shoes as well.”

Prosecutors haven’t yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in this case.

Williams has an extensive criminal history with several felony convictions in other states. But at the time of the killing, he was working in a meatpacking plant in Sioux City, Iowa. It is not clear what brought him to Fort Calhoun.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat

Michigan state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet on Wednesday became the fifth candidate to enter a competitive race for a U.S. House seat that Democrats are being forced to defend without an incumbent because of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee’s retirement this year. Defending the seat could be vital for Democrats in a year in which they […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A hiker is rescued after falling down an Adirondack mountain peak on a wet, wintry night

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit. “I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds (70 kph) up there,” veteran hiker […]

2 hours ago

File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Officials saw inflation cooling but were cautious about timing of rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s policymakers concluded last month that inflationary pressures were easing and that the job market was cooling. In response, the officials chose to leave their key interest rate unchanged for the third straight time and signaled that they expected to cut rates three times in 2024. According to the minutes […]

2 hours ago

Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio Gran...

Associated Press

Speaker Johnson leads House GOP on a trip to a Texas border city as Ukraine aid hangs in the balance

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is leading about 60 fellow Republicans in Congress on a visit Wednesday to the Mexican border as they demand hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Joe Biden’s emergency wartime funding request for Ukraine. The trip to Eagle Pass, Texas, comes as Senate negotiators […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey governor seeks to reassure Muslims after shooting of imam outside Newark mosque

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey imam was shot and critically wounded Wednesday outside a mosque as officers worked to identify and arrest the shooter. It was unclear what motivated the shooting, but the governor promised to do what’s possible to protect houses of worship. The cleric was shot after 6 a.m. outside the […]

4 hours ago

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond t...

Associated Press

Multiple state capitols evacuated due to threats, but no dangerous items immediately found

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Multiple state capitols received threats Wednesday morning that led to evacuations or lockdowns as police investigated, but no evidence of dangerous items was immediately found. The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days. Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest