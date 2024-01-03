PHOENIX — Valley Metro light rail service was knocked out in central Mesa on Wednesday morning after a truck collided with a train, authorities said.

The collision occurred at Main Street and Robson, west of Country Club Drive, in downtown Mesa, per a Valley Metro statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, around 9:45 a.m.

Trains were unable to travel between the Alma School Road/Main Street and Mesa Drive/Main Street stations after the crash, Valley Metro said.

Riders were advised to take bus route 40 over that stretch while the light rail was out of service. In addition, shuttle buses 6745 and 6845 were brought in to carry passengers through the area.

ABC15 reported that the light rail operator suffered minor injuries in the crash and the train was knocked off the tracks. No passengers were hurt.

A section of Main Street was closed to traffic while the scene was under investigation and for cleanup efforts.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.