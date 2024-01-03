The Countdown to Revelry begins! Lots of surprises at the 36th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival- Opening on February 3!

You will find life in the 16th century is festive and fun in our 50-acre medieval playground where there is something for everyone in our shire. Pleasure is the Order of the Day…so put, your daily cares aside and escape to the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

Register below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets!