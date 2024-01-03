Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Gun restriction bills on tap in Maine Legislature after state’s deadliest mass shooting

Jan 2, 2024, 11:05 PM

FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Honoring victim...

FILE - The Maine State House is seen at sunrise, March 16, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. Honoring victims, survivors and first responders following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is the first order of business for lawmakers returning to work Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at the state House. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Honoring victims, survivors and first responders following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history is the first order of business for lawmakers returning to work Wednesday at the state House.

The Lewiston shooting tribute was expected to set the tone for a session that will include several gun safety proposals, including potential changes to the state’s so-called yellow flag law, which allows a judge to remove guns from someone in a mental health crisis.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition planned a demonstration in the Hall of Flags to show support for victims and their families.

“Our hearts are broken about the shootings in Lewiston,” said David Farmer, spokesperson for the group. “There is an urgent need for action on gun safety reform. We cannot wait any longer to confront this growing problem.”

Also on the agenda was a request by State Rep. John Andrews, who sits on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who denied Republican former President Donald Trump a spot on the state’s primary ballot over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It was unclear how the impeachment process would play out in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

The first hurdle would be a vote to proceed in the House. There would be an impeachment vote in the House and trial in the Senate in the unlikely event there were enough votes to proceed.

Lawmakers also planned to consider bills carried over from the last session, including a proposal to give greater sovereignty to Native American tribes in the state and another to amend the Maine Constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion, along with hundreds of other old and new bills.

Lawmakers also will have to decide how to deal with a supplemental budget that’s expected to top $100 million.

United States News

Associated Press

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot, and a suspect is in custody, state police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect is in custody, said Arkansas State Police, who provided little additional details on the shooting. State police on Tuesday night said it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred at 4:30 p.m. A news […]

32 minutes ago

A worker handles labels at an Amazon same-day delivery shipping center in Woodland Park, N.J., on D...

Associated Press

US job openings fell slightly in November but remain high by historic standards

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers posted 8.8 million jobs openings in November, down slightly from October and fewest since March 2021. But demand for workers remains strong by historical standards despite higher interest rates. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that the number of job vacancies dipped from 8.9 million in October. It also […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Four children killed in a fire at a multifamily home in Connecticut

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — Four children died Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a two-family home in the northeastern Connecticut town of Somers. The children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where 11 people lived, fire and town officials said. The fire broke out at about 10:30 […]

2 hours ago

Lex, a Lancashire heeler, sits at attention, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Morristown, N.J. The Lancash...

Associated Press

Meet the newest breed to join the American Kennel Club, a little dog with a big smile

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s small in stature, big on activity and known for a “smile,” and it’s ready to compete with 200 other dog breeds. Say hello to the Lancashire heeler, the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced Wednesday that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands […]

4 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Biden will start the year at sites of national trauma to warn about dire stakes of the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is starting the campaign year by evoking the Revolutionary War to mark the third anniversary of the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and visiting the South Carolina church where a white gunman massacred Black parishioners — seeking to present in the starkest possible terms an election he argues […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street slips again as several big data reports loom

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Wednesday ahead of some potentially market-moving reports coming later in the day. The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in early trading, though still within 2% of its record set exactly two years ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141 points, or 0.4%, as of 9:35 […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Gun restriction bills on tap in Maine Legislature after state’s deadliest mass shooting