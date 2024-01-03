PHOENIX — A man was arrested after allegedly crashing two stolen vehicles, resulting in the death of a woman who was riding with him, in Goodyear on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers received a report of a shoplifting near Pebble Creek Parkway and McDowell Road around 8:50 p.m., the Goodyear Police Department said.

The caller provided a license plate number, which matched a stolen vehicle out of Phoenix, police said.

How was the Goodyear suspect captured?

An officer started following the stolen vehicle after it was spotted heading west on Indian School Road near Dysart Road. The vehicle ran a red light at Litchfield Road, where it crashed into another vehicle before rolling over multiple times, police said.

A passenger in the stolen vehicle was ejected, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Shondale Kyles, then stole another car, but he crashed that one, too.

Kyles was apprehended after the second wreck and taken to a hospital, police said. He will be booked into jail after his release.

The intersection of Litchfield and Indian School roads was closed while the scene was under investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.