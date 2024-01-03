Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A congressman and a senator’s son have jumped into the Senate race to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah

Jan 2, 2024, 6:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A congressman and a senator’s son jumped into the race Tuesday for the Utah U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney.

Republican U.S. Rep. John Curtis announced his campaign to a TV station after saying last fall he had decided not to run.

After people asked him to reconsider, he decided he could carry over his work representing Utah but with a bigger platform, Curtis told KSL-TV.

Curtis has served eastern Utah’s Third District since 2017. He was previously mayor of Provo, Utah, for seven years and for a time was a county-level Democratic Party official.

Brent Orrin Hatch also announced his candidacy Tuesday. Hatch is one of six children of the late Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, who retired after 42 years in office in 2019 and died in 2022.

Brent Hatch is a trial lawyer who is treasurer and past director of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization that advocates interpreting the U.S. Constitution according to the context in which it was written.

He was an associate White House counsel under President George H.W. Bush and a Utah delegate to the 2004 Republican National Convention.

He described himself as “not a professional politician” in a statement through his campaign.

“I have worked for over 33 years here in Utah as a lawyer protecting the rights of individuals and companies. But I still have an insider’s knowledge of the highest levels of government,” he said in the statement.

Romney, 76, announced in September he won’t seek a second term in the Senate, saying it was time for younger leaders to step in. Romney also served as governor of Massachusetts and was the 2012 Republican nominee for president.

Romney is among several Republicans who opposed former President Donald Trump and have been voted out or not sought re-election.

Others running to succeed Romney include former Utah House speaker Brad Wilson, a Republican who announced his campaign in September, and lesser-known Republicans including Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs and Roosevelt, Utah, Mayor Rod Bird Jr.

Republicans carry a substantial advantage in Utah, outnumbering Democrats by a more than 3-to-1 margin.

United States News

Associated Press

New Mexico regulators revoke the licenses of 2 marijuana grow operations and levies $2M in fines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico marijuana regulators on Tuesday revoked the licenses of two growing operations in a rural county for numerous violations and have levied a $1 million fine against each business. One of the businesses — Native American Agricultural Development Co. — is connected to a Navajo businessman whose cannabis farming operations […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court rules absentee ballots with minor problems OK to count

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election clerks can accept absentee ballots that contain minor errors such as missing portions of witness addresses, a court ruled Tuesday in a legal fight that has pitted conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. Dane County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Elections head in Nevada’s lone swing county resigns, underscoring election turnover in key state

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The rapid turnover among election officials in Nevada continued on Tuesday, when the top election official in Nevada’s lone swing county abruptly announced her resignation less than a month before early voting commences for the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary. Washoe County Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez said in her resignation […]

2 hours ago

File - Students make their way through the Sather Gate near Sproul Plaza on the University of Calif...

Associated Press

What to know about changes to this year’s FAFSA application for college students

NEW YORK (AP) — A new version of the federal student aid application known as the FAFSA is available for the 2024-2025 school year, but only on a limited basis as the U.S. Department of Education works on a redesign meant to make it easier to apply. That means the Free Application for Federal Student […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Body of missing Florida woman found in retention pond after nearly 12 years, volunteer divers say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of volunteer divers believe they have found the remains of a woman in a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Walt Disney World, apparently solving a 12-year-old mystery about what happened to her. Divers from Sunshine State Sonar said they believe they found the remains of Sandra Lemire […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial of man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie may be delayed until author’s memoir is published

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s plans to publish a book about a 2022 attempt on his life may delay the trial of his alleged attacker, which is scheduled to begin next week, attorneys said Tuesday. Hadi Matar, the man charged with repeatedly stabbing Rushdie as the author was being introduced for a lecture, is […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

A congressman and a senator’s son have jumped into the Senate race to succeed Mitt Romney in Utah