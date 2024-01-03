PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show is returning to the Valley for a three-day expo in mid-January.

The home improvement event will take place Jan. 12-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at The Arizona State Fairgrounds located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

It offers over 1,000 booths that showcase products and services for interior design, landscaping, outdoor living and more.

Taste of the Desert will be in attendance

“This show offers something for everyone – a greenhouse, kids’ corner, the ultimate backyard, to name a few,” manager Katie Jones said in a press release.

“We’re kicking off 2024 with a weekend full of fun and activities – all covered with the $5 admission. Celebrate out state with Arizona-inspired crafting workshops and more. Plus, in our 31st year, this show will achieve a milestone of four million attendees. The lucky four-millionth guest will win a free hot tub at the show!”

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Home and Garden Show

There will be a handful of unique show attractions that will be included with the event ticket.

Attractions include the ultimate backyard, plant pavilion, handmade headquarters, ask a master gardener, mid-century modern home and I beg your garden.

Guests will also have access to a large food court, and scooter and wheelchair rentals.

General admission into the event is $5, and children under the age of 12 can attend free of charge.

Onsite event parking will cost $12, and discounted parking will be available at the adjacent lot.

As for the lucky 4 millionth guest, they will receive an Eco Spa Hot Tub, valued at $8,995, equipped with storage steps, an enzyme starter kit and delivery and installation within Maricopa County.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.