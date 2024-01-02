Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Klee Benally, advocate for Indigenous people and environmental causes in Arizona, has died

Jan 2, 2024, 8:00 AM

Klee Benally gathers with other opponents of snowmaking on Dec. 11, 2012, outside a federal courtho...

Klee Benally gathers with other opponents of snowmaking on Dec. 11, 2012, outside a federal courthouse in Flagstaff, Arizona. Benally, a Navajo man who advocated on behalf of Indigenous people and environmental causes, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Klee Benally, a Navajo man who advocated on behalf of Indigenous people and environmental causes, has died, his sister said. He was 48 years old.

Benally died Saturday at a Phoenix hospital, Jeneda Benally said. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Klee Benally was among the most vocal opponents of snowmaking at Arizona Snowbowl ski resort in Flagstaff. At least 13 tribes consider the mountain on public land to be sacred.

He protested police violence and racial profiling and was among activists who gathered outside metro Phoenix’s NFL stadium in 2014 to denounce the offensive team name previously used by the franchise from Washington, D.C.

RELATED STORIES

Benally advocated for the cleanup of abandoned mines, where uranium ore was extracted from the Navajo Nation over decades to support U.S. nuclear activities during the Cold War.

He also spoke out against an ordinance that, in a bid to address the problem of homelessness, had banned camping on public property in Flagstaff.

“There is no compassionate way to enforce the anti-camping ordinance,” Benally said in 2018 when officials declined to alter the 2005 ordinance. “Life is already hard enough for our unsheltered relatives on the streets.”

Benally was also a guitarist, and played with his sister and brother in the Native American punk rock band Blackfire.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Looking through a clear plastic umbrella on a rainy day...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix slides into 2024 with bouts of rain, near-freezing temperatures in forecast

After one of the hottest and driest years on record, Phoenix is in for a cold and wet start to 2024.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: What Arizona’s population growth means for the 2024 election presidential election

Sharper Point: What Arizona’s population growth means for the 2024 election presidential election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

side by side images of firefighters extinguishing a trashcan blaze in Phoenix....

KTAR.com

7 displaced after fire burns through parts of Phoenix home

A family of seven was displaced early Tuesday after a fire burned through parts of their home in Phoenix, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Lauren Heike, 29, was found murdered in north Phoenix in April 2023. (Instagram photo/@lohighkey)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County prosecutors seek death penalty for accused murderer of Lauren Heike

Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a motion to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Lauren Heike last April in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

(DJ Super Snake family photo)...

KTAR.com

Valley radio icon DJ Super Snake unexpectedly dies over the weekend

DJ Super Snake died unexpectedly, according to his family. He was a Valley icon who graced the radio airwaves for more than 40 years.

7 hours ago

Child walking on tribal land....

Cronkite News | Caleb Scott

New and renovated health care facilities for Native Americans open in Arizona

Three new and upgraded health facilities recently opened in Arizona to provide Native Americans with better access to health care, and more are in the works.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Klee Benally, advocate for Indigenous people and environmental causes in Arizona, has died