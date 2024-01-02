Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man killed as neighborhood dispute erupts in gunfire in Surprise

Jan 1, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)...

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Surprise Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man is dead after a dispute between neighbors erupted in gunfire early on Monday morning in Surprise.

Police responded to an area near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue around 5:30 a.m., where the dispute took place.

According to police, multiple people exchanged gunfire and the deceased – identified as 20-year-old Xavier Elias – was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED STORIES

Elias was later pronounced dead.

Police said there was no further threat and it was an isolated incident.

No other information was released on the suspects of the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

side by sides of stray pets found across the Valley in the last week....

KTAR.com

Here’s what to do if you found a stray animal around New Year’s Day in the Valley

If a stray pet was found across the Valley around New Year's Day, then here's what the county shelter is requesting. 

2 hours ago

Police vehicle in parking lot....

KTAR.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by an Avondale police officer

A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle, authorities said. 

6 hours ago

Mesa incident command vehicle is a mobile site that gives investigators a place to work....

KTAR.com

16-year-old injured early New Year’s Day in Mesa in apparent drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded early on New Year's Day in Mesa in an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

7 hours ago

E-bike to blame for house fire in Glendale....

KTAR.com

Electric scooter likely to blame for Glendale weekend house fire

Four people were displaced over the weekend after a house in Glendale apparently caught fire because of an electric scooter.

9 hours ago

donkey...

Alex Weiner

Arizona wildlife managers to gather 1,000 burros to manage overpopulated area

An expected eight-week undertaking of gathering burros from Mojave County to manage overpopulation is scheduled to commence on Jan. 8. 

12 hours ago

Side by side hydrogen vehicles....

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Q&A: Nikola CEO Steve Girsky envisions building a ‘hydrogen highway’

Steve Girsky was named Nikola’s CEO in August, replacing Michael Lohscheller and in the process becoming the company’s fourth leader in as many years.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Man killed as neighborhood dispute erupts in gunfire in Surprise