PHOENIX — One man is dead after a dispute between neighbors erupted in gunfire early on Monday morning in Surprise.

Police responded to an area near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue around 5:30 a.m., where the dispute took place.

According to police, multiple people exchanged gunfire and the deceased – identified as 20-year-old Xavier Elias – was taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Elias was later pronounced dead.

Police said there was no further threat and it was an isolated incident.

No other information was released on the suspects of the case.

