ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County prosecutors seek death penalty for accused murderer of Lauren Heike

Jan 2, 2024, 4:35 AM

29-year-old Lauren Heike was found murdered in north Phoenix in April 2023. (Instagram photo/@lohighkey)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Prosecutors will reportedly seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Lauren Heike who was found dead on a hiking trail in April.

Zion Teasley, 22 at the time of his arrest, was indicted on first-degree murder charges by a grand jury in May. An attorney entered a not guilty plea of his behalf.

Heike’s family released a statement saying the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty, according to ABC15.

Heike was found with 15 stab wounds and injuries to her hands and forearms. The investigation showed she was likely chased over a barbed wire fence before she was killed, according to police documents.

She was 29 years old when she was killed.

Teasley was arrested after video surveillance and DNA evidence connected him to the crime.

Not long before the murder, he was fired for being aggressive toward female employees and was suspected of stealing merchandise, according to a probably cause statement.

Heike’s family reportedly said they they were supportive and “grateful” of the MCAO and Phoenix Police Department.

“However, we want Lauren to be remembered for the beautiful and kind person that she was,” the statement added.

