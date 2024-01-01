PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Goodyear Police Department said in an email.

The pedestrian, who was not identified was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Goodyear Police Department will investigate the case.

No additional details are available at this time.

