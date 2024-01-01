Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by an Avondale police officer
Jan 1, 2024, 12:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle, authorities said.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Goodyear Police Department said in an email.
The pedestrian, who was not identified was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Goodyear Police Department will investigate the case.
No additional details are available at this time.
