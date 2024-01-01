Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by an Avondale police officer

Jan 1, 2024, 12:00 PM

Police vehicle in parking lot....

A pedestrian was hospitalized after early Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle. (Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Avondale AZ Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hospitalized early Monday after being hit by an Avondale police vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street, the Goodyear Police Department said in an email.

RELATED STORIES

The pedestrian, who was not identified was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Goodyear Police Department will investigate the case.

No additional details are available at this time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mesa incident command vehicle is a mobile site that gives investigators a place to work....

KTAR.com

16-year-old injured early New Year’s Day in Mesa in apparent drive-by shooting

A 16-year-old boy was wounded early on New Year's Day in Mesa in an apparent drive-by shooting, authorities said.

1 hour ago

E-bike to blame for house fire in Glendale....

KTAR.com

Electric scooter likely to blame for Glendale weekend house fire

Four people were displaced over the weekend after a house in Glendale apparently caught fire because of an electric scooter.

3 hours ago

donkey...

Alex Weiner

Arizona wildlife managers to gather 1,000 burros to manage overpopulated area

An expected eight-week undertaking of gathering burros from Mojave County to manage overpopulation is scheduled to commence on Jan. 8. 

6 hours ago

Side by side hydrogen vehicles....

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Q&A: Nikola CEO Steve Girsky envisions building a ‘hydrogen highway’

Steve Girsky was named Nikola’s CEO in August, replacing Michael Lohscheller and in the process becoming the company’s fourth leader in as many years.

6 hours ago

Image of fireworks in Phoenix....

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 29-31

A local leader explains why Trump is eligible for the Arizona ballot, a man was killed in Phoenix and Phoenicians love the New Year - a lot.

18 hours ago

Train tracks and rocks....

KTAR.com

Man laying on tracks killed by train near downtown Phoenix

A man died over the weekend after he laid on train tracks and was hit by a train near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by an Avondale police officer