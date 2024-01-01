Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

A driver fleeing New York City police speeds onto a sidewalk and injures 7 pedestrians

Jan 1, 2024, 8:39 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A driver fleeing police in Manhattan early Monday morning sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the sedan, according to police.

The 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. The vehicle’s driver and a police officer also were taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred just after 1:30 a.m., according to the New York Police Department.

None of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

The crash happened less than two hours after thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers packed into Times Square, about a dozen blocks north in Manhattan.

Police said officers were responding to “a possible crime” at the intersection of West 33rd St. and 7th Ave., near Penn Station, and were trying to intervene in a dispute in a vehicle. The unidentified 44-year-old driver struck multiple vehicles before speeding off on a sidewalk and hitting the food truck. The driver was caught several blocks away.

The investigation was continuing, police said.

