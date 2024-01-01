Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Empire State rings in the new year with a pay bump for minimum-wage workers

Dec 31, 2023, 10:12 PM

FILE - The New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., is pictured on Dec. 14, 2020. New York's minimum...

FILE - The New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y., is pictured on Dec. 14, 2020. New York's minimum-wage workers had more than just the new year to celebrate Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with a pay bump kicking in as the clock ticked over to 2024. In the first of a series of annual increases slated for the Empire State, the minimum wage increased to $16 in New York City and some of its suburbs, up from $15. In the rest of the state, the new minimum wage is $15, up from $14.20. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s minimum-wage workers had more than just the new year to celebrate Monday, with a pay bump kicking in as the clock ticked over to 2024.

In the first of a series of annual increases slated for the Empire State, the minimum wage increased to $16 in New York City and some of its suburbs, up from $15. In the rest of the state, the new minimum wage is $15, up from $14.20.

The state’s minimum wage is expected to increase every year until it reaches $17 in New York City and its suburbs, and $16 in the rest of the state by 2026. Future hikes will be tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, a measurement of inflation.

New York is one of 22 states getting minimum wage rises in the new year, according to a recent report by the Economic Policy Institute.

In California, the minimum wage increased to $16, up from $15.50, while in Connecticut it increased to $15.69 from the previous rate of $15.

This most recent pay bump in New York is part of an agreement made last year between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature. The deal came over the objections of some employers, as well as some liberal Democrats who said it didn’t go high enough.

The federal minimum wage in the United States has stayed at $7.25 per hour since 2009, but states and some localities are free to set higher amounts. Thirty states, including New Mexico and Washington, have done so.

United States News

Solar panels installed....

Associated Press

2024 in clean energy: Wind, solar and batteries grow regardless of economic challenges

The world added renewable energy at breakneck speed in 2023, a trend that if amplified will help prevent severe global warming.

6 hours ago

FILE - Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts joins other members of the Supreme Court as ...

Associated Press

Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday turned his focus to the promise, and shortcomings, of artificial intelligence in the federal courts, in an annual report that made no mention of Supreme Court ethics or legal controversies involving Donald Trump. Describing artificial intelligence as the “latest technological frontier,” Roberts discussed the pros and […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Influential former Texas US Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson dies at 88

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — Trailblazing longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, a nurse from Texas who helped bring hundreds of millions of federal dollars to the Dallas area as the region’s most powerful Democrat, has died. She was 88. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and many other leaders issued statements about her death Sunday after her […]

10 hours ago

Side by side of Inside Out 2 preview and Deadpool 3 preview....

Associated Press

Here’s a list of movies you’ll want to lookout for in theaters in 2024

The new year, as always, will be bringing some exciting films, including Pixar's Inside Out 2 in June and Deadpool 3 in July.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Surfer dies after shark “encounter” in Hawaii

PAIA, Hawaii (AP) — A surfer in Hawaii has died after being injured in a shark encounter off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department. Authorities stopped short of calling the event an attack and didn’t describe the man’s injuries. Ocean Safety Officers grabbed and transported the man by jet ski to shore, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After lithium-ion batteries burned in a large cargo ship’s hold for a number of days, the U.S. Coast Guard said late Saturday that the fire was out and directed the ship to anchor near Dutch Harbor, Alaska. The 19 crew members of the ship, Genius Star XI, were uninjured and technicians […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

The Empire State rings in the new year with a pay bump for minimum-wage workers