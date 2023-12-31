Now that Hollywood is back at full production, 2024 is poised to be a great year at the movies.

After the billion-dollar box office from Barbie: The Movie, the 2023 movie year was a successful one. As usual, sequels and prequels dominate the 2024 release calendar. However, if Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water proved anything, it’s that truly well-made sequels are worth seeing.

For the first time in a long while, superhero movies won’t dominate the 2024 roster due to the back-to-back misfires in 2023. That means other genres are set to succeed at the box office, giving audiences plenty to choose from. There are some highly anticipated Hollywood titles hitting theaters in 2024.

Dune Part 2

U.S. release date: March 1, 2024

The sequel to 2021’s Dune Part 1 was set to be released in November 2023, but it was delayed due to the prolonged SAG-AFTRA strike. Part 2 continues the journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in seeking revenge for House Atreides’ downfall in the hands of the evil Emperor (Christopher Walken) and his right hand, Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). To do that, Paul must mobilize the Fremen, the native Arrakis tribe, who see him as their prophesied savior.

Kung Fu Panda 4

U.S. release date: March 8, 2024

After a long wait, the food-and-martial-arts-loving panda is back in action. Po and the gang will travel to a new city and face their most formidable foe yet in the form of a cunning chameleon. Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, and Seth Rogen also reprise their roles in the DreamWorks Animation movie.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

U.S. release date: April 12, 2024

Following their first big showdown in 2021’s Godzilla vs Kong, the two giant beasts must work together to stop a mutual foe from destroying the entire planet. Once again directed by Godzilla vs Kong ’s director Adam Wingard, this film promises the same epic battle scenes in various landscapes worldwide.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

U.S. release date: May 24, 2024

A prequel to the Academy Award-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, the action-adventure film will chart the origin story of fan-favorite Furiosa, played by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy. Stolen from her birthplace, a young Furiosa gets caught in a feud between two warlords. Also directed by George Miller, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga promises to deliver plenty of high-octane vehicular thrills.

Inside Out 2

U.S. release date: June 14, 2024

Get ready to feel the feels once more as Joy, Sadness, and the rest of the gang are back for another Pixar adventure. Riley is now a teenager experiencing turbulent emotions, as teenagers do. That means Joy’s control room will be welcoming a host of new feelings like Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment. Amy Poehler returns to voice Joy, while Stranger Things ’ Maya Hawke comes on board as Anxiety.

Despicable Me 4

U.S. release date: July 3, 2024

The Illumination franchise chugs on with a fourth installment of the flagship film series following 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru. Reformed evil guy Gru and his growing family are back for more hijinks. Of course, expect Gru’s beloved yellow Minions to return with their absurd hilarity. This is the family film of the summer.

Deadpool 3

U.S. release date: July 26, 2024

Following the Fox and Disney merger, the merc (mercenary) with a mouth finally joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and not a moment too soon. MCU could use some help after their disastrous 2023, and who better to assist than Deadpool, whose last two films grossed over $1.5 billion combined? For his latest romp, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) receives the helping claws of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), whose return from death will be one of the most intriguing aspects of the film.

Joker: Folie à Deux

U.S. release date: October 4, 2024

2019’s Joker was a surprise hit in many ways. Not only did it gross over $1 billion against a $70 million budget, but it was also nominated for 11 Oscars — a record for a comic book movie.

Five years later, Joaquin Phoenix returns to reprise his Oscar-winning role as Joker, the actor’s first sequel ever. He will be joined by pop superstar Lady Gaga, playing the DC rogue’s girlfriend, Harley Quinn. Not much is known about the film other than it will be a musical.

Wicked, Part I

U.S. release date: November 27, 2024

The adaptation of the record-breaking Broadway musical has had an arduous road to the big screen. But finally, Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) will fly to theaters next Thanksgiving. The film charts the beginning of the two witches of Oz long before Dorothy’s arrival. Elphaba, the misunderstood outcast, is befriended by the popular Glinda, but ambition and jealousy soon threaten to jeopardize their bond.

Mufasa: The Lion King

U.S. release date: December 20, 2024

The lions of Pride Rock will roar once again in this CGI live-action prequel of Disney’s 2019 mega-hit Lion King. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the film simultaneously follows Mufasa’s early life and Simba’s effort to teach his offspring about their legacy.

