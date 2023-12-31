Close
Surfer dies after shark “encounter” in Hawaii

Dec 31, 2023, 1:27 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PAIA, Hawaii (AP) — A surfer in Hawaii has died after being injured in a shark encounter off Maui’s northern shore, according to the Maui Police Department. Authorities stopped short of calling the event an attack and didn’t describe the man’s injuries.

Ocean Safety Officers grabbed and transported the man by jet ski to shore, where responders performed life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and took the victim to a hospital for further treatment, police said in a news release.

The man’s identity was not immediately released pending the notification of extended family and friends. Authorities did say the man was from Haiku, a small community on Maui’s north side.

There were no initial signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the police department.

The man was injured on Paia Bay, near Haiku, and shark warning signs were placed on beaches one mile on either side of the bay, according to Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources.

