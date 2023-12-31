PHOENIX — A man died over the weekend after he apparently laid on train tracks and was hit by a train near downtown Phoenix, authorities said.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near Seventh Avenue and Grant Street, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The train operator continued traveling east, and it is unknown if the operator knew the man was hit.

The name of the man has not been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

