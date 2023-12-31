Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

High surf advisories remain in some parts of California, as ocean conditions begin to calm

Dec 30, 2023, 6:51 PM

A very large wave breaks near the Ventura pier on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in Ventura, Calif. Simila...

A very large wave breaks near the Ventura pier on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in Ventura, Calif. Similar waves overran beaches elsewhere Thursday on the California coast, flooding parking lots, streets and triggering evacuation warnings for low-lying areas.ave energy across coastal waters. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California’s Ventura County issued a temporary evacuation warning Saturday for some coastal residents due to high surf that pounded the West Coast this week but has begun to calm down.

County officials warned that powerful waves, expected to reach up to 20 feet (6 meters) high, were forecast near a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway, and the fire department told people to avoid coastal areas. Authorities lifted the evacuation warning in the afternoon.

People who gathered in the morning at Pierpont Beach in the city of Ventura to gaze at the churning waters were warned not to go beyond the large sand berms that were put up Friday to protect waterfront homes, and officials closed some streets.

Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder called this week’s surf an “extraordinary event,” the likes of which he had not previously seen in his 14 years living in the city.

Fire department spokesperson Andy VanSciver said there were no reports Saturday of damage or injuries but the evacuation warning would remain in place until the waves recede. Earlier in the week, authorities rescued eight people who were injured by the surf.

Elsewhere along the California coast, flooding led to closures of some streets and bike paths. A high surf warning in the San Francisco Bay Area was downgraded to an advisory, with the National Weather Service saying wave heights had declined.

Some surfers took advantage of the waves in Seal Beach, a small city about 30 miles (45 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Miles Malohn, a 23-year-old from Irvine who has been surfing for about a decade, said it was one of the largest winter swells he has seen in years.

“It was pretty hectic out there for a few waves,” Malohn said. “You had to be really selective with which ones that you ride so that you don’t end up hurt or wiping out really bad.”

__

Austin reported from Sacramento, and AP photographer Damian Dovarganes in Seal Beach, California, contributed. Austin is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Austin on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: @sophieadanna

United States News

Trump's claims for immunity are a hot topic as he's barred from multiple states' ballots. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Special counsel urging courts to reject Trump’s immunity claims

Jack Smith says the suggestion that he cannot be held to account “threatens the democratic and constitutional foundation" of the country.

3 hours ago

Stocks were drifting on the final day of trading in 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)...

Associated Press

Stocks suggest inflation could slow as year comes to a close

Stocks are drifting on the final day of trading for 2023 in what has been a surprisingly strong year of gains on Wall Street.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant

NEW YORK (AP) — A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant. Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, […]

8 hours ago

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs into Penn State defensive end Jameial Lyons (19)...

Associated Press

Dart leads No. 11 Ole Miss to 38-25 Peach Bowl rout of No. 10 Penn State’s proud defense

ATLANTA (AP) — Lane Kiffin wants Mississippi’s dominant win over Penn State to be seen as just the start of more success to come for his Rebels. Jaxson Dart passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns, including two to tight end Caden Prieskorn, and ran for a score as No. 11 Ole Miss bullied No. […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

China to ease visa requirements for U.S. travelers in latest bid to boost tourism

China will ease visa restrictions for people visiting from the United States, the country’s latest effort to attract foreign travelers since reopening its borders earlier this year. Starting Jan. 1, American tourists will no longer need to submit round-trip air tickets, proof of hotel reservations, itineraries or invitations to China, according to a notice posted […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Revelers set to pack into Times Square for annual New Year’s Eve ball drop

NEW YORK (AP) — The confetti has been tested for airiness. The giant numerals – 2 0 2 4 – are in place. And the luminous ball, bedazzled in 2,688 crystal triangles, is fixed to the pole from which it make its 60-second descent at 11:59 p.m. With throngs of revelers set to usher in […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

High surf advisories remain in some parts of California, as ocean conditions begin to calm