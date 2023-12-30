Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police releases video of officer-involved shooting

Dec 30, 2023, 4:00 PM

Phoenix police released video of an officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of a sta...

Phoenix police released video of an officer-involved shooting, which resulted in the death of a stabbing suspect. (PhoenixPolice YouTube screenshot)

(PhoenixPolice YouTube screenshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released a briefing on Friday including video and other information related to an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Dec. 16.

The incident occurred near 50th Street and McDowell Road as officers responded to several calls with trouble beginning closer to 44th Street and McDowell, the release said.

An initial caller indicated to authorities that her boyfriend had been stabbed with a metal stick, later identified in the release as a “cylindrical metal object.”

Officers spotted the suspect near 49th Street walking in and out of traffic and holding an object in his hands.

Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) shows that police gave commands to the suspect to put his hands up, but the suspect kept walking while shouting back at the officers.

RELATED STORIES

After continuing to not comply with police orders, an officer shot the suspect. Just before, another officer fired a pepper ball launcher as well.

Though immediate medical aid was provided on scene by officers and the suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment, he died.

The original victim of the stabbing was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and no other community members were injured in the incident.

According to the release, conclusions about whether the officer’s actions comply with policy will not be made until all facts are known and an internal investigation — which is currently underway — is complete.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of the copper dome at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix...

Associated Press

Arizona judge denies a GOP move to block a voter-approved law for transparent campaign financing

A Maricopa County judge on Friday denied a request from Republican state lawmakers to block a voter-approved law on transparency in campaign financing.

2 hours ago

(Twitter Photo)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating hit-and-run crash between motorcycle and truck in Glendale

Police in Glendale are investigating a hit-and-run accident between a motorcycle and a truck that occurred early Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...

KTAR.com

1 man killed, another man wounded in early-morning shooting in Avondale

One man was killed and another man was wounded as part of a shooting incident in Avondale early Saturday.

6 hours ago

Ruben Neville Crane...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 85-year-old man with dementia found safe

A Silver Alert was canceled in Mesa on Saturday morning after the subject of it, an 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia, was found safe, authorities said.

8 hours ago

tips to avoid heart attacks on New Year's Day 2024 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Year’s Day is the 3rd most common time Americans get heart attacks, Valley doctor says

New Year's Day is the third most common day for Americans to suffer from heart attacks, research says. Use these tips to avoid heart attacks.

9 hours ago

best place to ring in 2024 Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix is the 3rd-best Arizona city to ring in 2024, according to WalletHub

Phoenix isn't the best place to ring in 2024 in Arizona, according to a new report released by WalletHub. That honor goes to Tucson.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Phoenix police releases video of officer-involved shooting