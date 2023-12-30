Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man with dementia
Dec 30, 2023, 7:45 AM
(Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)
PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia.
Ruben Neville Crane, 85, was last seen in the area of 5000 E. Main St. in Mesa on Friday afternoon.
He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.
Crane left the area driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion with British Columbia license plate FW547A.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Mesa Police Department.
