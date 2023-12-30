Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man with dementia

Dec 30, 2023, 7:45 AM

Ruben Neville Crane...

Ruben Neville Crane. (Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)

(Photo provided by Mesa Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Ruben Neville Crane, 85, was last seen in the area of 5000 E. Main St. in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Crane left the area driving a black 2012 Ford Fusion with British Columbia license plate FW547A.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Mesa Police Department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

