Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

What does Watch Night mean for Black Americans today? It dates back to the Emancipation Proclamation

Dec 30, 2023, 6:49 AM

FILE - The original Emancipation Proclamation is shown on display in the Rotunda of the National Ar...

FILE - The original Emancipation Proclamation is shown on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington, Feb. 18, 2005. The tradition of Watch Night services in the United States dates back to Dec. 31, 1862, when many Black Americans gathered in churches and other venues, waiting for President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation into law. It's still being observed each New Year's Eve, at many multiracial and predominantly Black churches across the country. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The tradition of Watch Night services in the United States dates back to Dec. 31, 1862, when many Black Americans gathered in churches and other venues, waiting for President Abraham Lincoln to sign the Emancipation Proclamation into law, and thus free those still enslaved in the Confederacy.

It’s still being observed each New Year’s Eve, at many multiracial and predominantly Black churches across the country.

What is the historical background of Watch Night services?

As the Civil War raged on, Lincoln issued an executive order on Sept. 22, 1862, declaring that enslaved people in the rebellious Confederate states were legally free. However, this decree — the Emancipation Proclamation — would not take effect until the stroke of midnight heralding the new year.

Those gathering on the first Watch Night included many African Americans who were still legally enslaved as they assembled, sometimes in secrecy.

“At the time, enslaved Black people could find little respite from ever-present surveillance, even in practicing their faith,” explains the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “White enslavers feared that religion, which was often used to quell slave resistance, could incite the exact opposite if practiced without observance.”

How have Watch Night traditions evolved?

Over its 160-year history, Watch Night has evolved into an annual New Year’s Eve tradition — it not only commemorates freedom from slavery, but also celebrates the importance of faith, community and perseverance.

This description from the African American museum offers some details:

“Many congregants across the nation bow in prayer minutes before the midnight hour as they sing out “Watchman, watchman, please tell me the hour of the night.’ In return the minister replies “It is three minutes to midnight’; ‘it is one minute before the new year’; and ‘it is now midnight, freedom has come.’”

The museum notes that the Watch Night worship services were traditionally followed by a “fortuitous meal” on New Year’s Day, often featuring a dish called Hoppin’ John.

“Traditionally, Hoppin’ John consists of black-eyed peas, rice, red peppers, and salt pork, and it is believed to bring good fortune to those who eat it,” the museum says. “Some other common dishes include: candied yams, cornbread, potato salad, and macaroni and cheese.”

How are congregations observing Watch Night this year?

Some of this year’s services will be conducted virtually, without in-person attendance. Beulah Baptist Church in Philadelphia and First Congregational Church in Atlanta are among those choosing this option.

Among the many churches offering in-person services are Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, Reid Temple AME Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland; and Shiloh Baptist Church in Trenton, New Jersey.

In Salem, North Carolina, the Rev. William Barber II, a prominent anti-poverty and social-justice activist, will be leading an interfaith Watch Night service at Union Baptist Church along with its senior pastor, Sir Walter Mack. The event is billed as a “service of lament, hope and call to action.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

United States News

FILE - A customer browses televisions at a Best Buy store on Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, i...

Associated Press

Shopping on New Year’s Day 2024? From Costco to Walmart, see what stores are open and closed

The New Year is almost upon us. And as the world prepares to ring in 2024, many are winding down from the holidays and getting back into their regular routines — give or take some fresh resolutions. If you’re planning on grabbing groceries or doing some other shopping to kick off the new year, it’s […]

3 hours ago

Ashley K. Shelton, executive director of Power Coalition for Equity & Justice in Louisiana, a voter...

Associated Press

Activists who engage with voters of color are looking for messages that will resonate in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s elections in Louisiana didn’t go the way that voting rights advocate Ashley Shelton had hoped, with the far-right conservative attorney general replacing a term-limited Democratic governor and consolidating Republican control in the state. Turnout was just 37%, despite the efforts of activists like her. “Even when you work hard and […]

3 hours ago

Ashley K. Shelton, executive director of Power Coalition for Equity & Justice in Louisiana, a voter...

Associated Press

Activists who engage with voters of color are looking for messages that will resonate in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s elections in Louisiana didn’t go the way that voting rights advocate Ashley Shelton had hoped, with the far-right conservative attorney general replacing a term-limited Democratic governor and consolidating Republican control in the state. Turnout was just 37%, despite the efforts of activists like her. “Even when you work hard and […]

3 hours ago

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Friday,...

Associated Press

Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international cease-fire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave. Israel says it is determined to pursue its unprecedented […]

7 hours ago

This image released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a flower from a shrub known as marr...

Associated Press

Most money for endangered species goes to a small number of creatures, leaving others in limbo

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Since passage of the Endangered Species Act 50 years ago, more than 1,700 plants, mammals, fish, insects and other species in the U.S. have been listed as threatened or endangered with extinction. Yet federal government data reveals striking disparities in how much money is allocated to save various biological kingdoms. Of […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023,...

Associated Press

Trump’s dominance in GOP frustrates some in Iowa eager for a competitive campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa frenzy is typically in full force by now. With less than three weeks until the Iowa caucuses formally usher in the presidential nomination process, White House hopefuls are usually in a heated competition. They fan out across the state and pack as many events into a single day […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

What does Watch Night mean for Black Americans today? It dates back to the Emancipation Proclamation