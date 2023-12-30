Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

Dec 29, 2023, 5:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister, authorities said Friday.

The boy is suspected of killing his father, Lue Yang, and mother, Se Vang, both 37, at the family’s rural home near the Fresno County community of Miramonte on Wednesday, county Sheriff John Zanoni said at a news conference.

He was being held at juvenile hall, the sheriff said. His name wasn’t released because he is a minor.

The boy’s sister underwent emergency surgery for critical injuries but was expected to recover, while his 7-year-old brother wasn’t attacked and was in the care of relatives, Zanoni said.

The boy made a 911 call claiming that his family was attacked by someone who broke into the home and then fled in a pickup. But detectives found “inconsistencies” in his story and also determined that the victims were attacked using weapons found in the family home, the sheriff said.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Zanoni said.

He didn’t provide other details.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” Zanoni said.

Investigators have not determined a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We haven’t seen anything related to contact with law enforcement, mental health or anything that would lead us to believe that he had a tendency to violence,” Zanoni said.

United States News

Associated Press

More than 100 anglers rescued from an ice chunk that broke free on a Minnesota river

RED LAKE, Minnesota (AP) — More than 100 people stranded while fishing on an ice chunk that broke free on a Minnesota river were rescued Friday, authorities said. The anglers were on an ice floe in the southeastern area of Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County — about 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis […]

40 minutes ago

A tram passes the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The U.S. Fe...

Associated Press

From AI and inflation to Elon Musk and Taylor Swift, the business stories that dominated 2023

Here's a look back at 10 top business stories in 2023 across the country and internationally.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Cargo ship carrying lithium ion batteries ordered to continue to Alaska despite a fire in cargo hold

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A cargo vessel carrying lithium-ion batteries has been ordered to continue to Alaska after a fire was reported in its cargo hold. The U.S. Coast Guard said Friday the fire is contained but ongoing. The 410-foot (125-meter) cargo ship Genius Star XI was directed to continue to the port at Dutch […]

3 hours ago

Jennifer Adkins and her husband, John, from Caldwell, Idaho talk to the media outside the Ada Count...

Associated Press

Judge allows lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s broad abortion ban to move forward

An Idaho judge on Friday denied a request by the state’s top legal chief to throw out a lawsuit seeking to clarify the exemptions tucked inside the state’s broad abortion ban. Instead, 4th District Judge Jason Scott narrowed the case to focus only on the circumstances where an abortion would be allowed and whether abortion […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Afghan refugee in Oregon training flight crash that killed 3 ignored instructor’s advice, NTSB says

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Afghan Air Force pilot training for a commercial license in Oregon ignored his flight instructor’s advice to not return to a small airport because of low visibility. The plane later crashed, killing the pilot and the other two passengers on board, according to a preliminary federal report of the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Oakland officer killed while answering burglary call; shooter being sought, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An Oakland police officer was shot and killed Friday while answering a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary, authorities said. The officer was one of several who responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the cannabis business near Jack London Square at about 4:30 a.m., about […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack