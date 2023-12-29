Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect accused of stabbing 3 victims at home in south Phoenix

Dec 29, 2023, 2:38 PM

A man is accused of stabbing three victims at a south Phoenix home. (File photo by Samantha Laurey/...

A man is accused of stabbing three victims at a south Phoenix home. (File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)

(File photo by Samantha Laurey/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at a home in south Phoenix on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near 43rd and Southern avenues around 12:30 p.m. and found the wounded victims, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

A man and woman were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The third victim, a woman, was treated on the scene for minor lacerations, police said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was located and arrested shortly after the stabbings.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

