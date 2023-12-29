Suspect accused of stabbing 3 victims at home in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at a home in south Phoenix on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near 43rd and Southern avenues around 12:30 p.m. and found the wounded victims, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A man and woman were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The third victim, a woman, was treated on the scene for minor lacerations, police said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was located and arrested shortly after the stabbings.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

