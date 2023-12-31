Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman sentenced to over 9 years in prison for robbing 5 banks in Phoenix

Dec 31, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Pexels Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A U.S. District judge sentenced an Arizona woman to 109 months in prison, officials announced Friday. She was convicted on five counts of bank robbery on June 30 of this year.

That amounts to over nine years in prison for 42-year-old Vivian Earle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Earle, who is from Phoenix, stole $34,000 from Wells Fargo, Chase, Bank of America and other financial institutions between April and August of 2019, the office said.

A bank customer helped police nab her after her last robbery. They followed Earle’s vehicle from the parking lot and called 911, the office said.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department then followed and arrested Earle, the office said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Phoenix Police Department led the investigation in the case.

