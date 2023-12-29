SURPRISE, AZ — A driver was arrested after Surprise police say a road rage incident was caught on camera. 40-year-old Charles Bass was taken into custody after pointing a gun twice at a teen driver earlier this month.

“The first time he pulled it up, it didn’t really hit me,” said 19-year-old Shi ’Anna Bamba.

On December 5, she was driving near Litchfield and Cactus roads in Surprise. After dropping off her siblings at school, Bamba said she tried to change lanes. Court documents said Bamba cut off a truck, but she told ABC15 that’s not what happened.

“I didn’t make it,” said Bamba. “I didn’t even attempt to switch lanes yet.”

She said she saw the other driver speed up and gesture at her, but then things escalated even further. When the two drivers pulled up to the stop light, Bamba started recording.

