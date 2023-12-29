PHOENIX — Valley revelers should be able to ring in the new year without worrying too much about the weather.

“Overall, conditions are looking pretty good through New Year’s Day,” Tom Frieders, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

To round out 2023, expected seasonal temperatures across the region. There will be a low chance (≤15%) for light showers in parts of the lower deserts Saturday evening and night. Enjoy the rest of your 2023 and have a happy new year. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/pUvuH9WwAs — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 29, 2023

After climbing into the low 70s Friday, the Phoenix area is looking at high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s through New Year’s Day on Monday.

“Pretty close to normal, if not a little bit below normal, maybe, but overnight lows into the 40s,” Frieders said.

What is the forecast for New Year’s Eve in Phoenix?

While there’s a slight chance for isolated showers Saturday night, the Phoenix forecast calls for cloudy but dry conditions for New Year’s Eve on Sunday. The temperature will be in the 50s most of the night before dipping into the 40s in the early hours of the new year.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected to arrive with the 2024, with a 30% chance of rain on Monday night as the holiday weekend winds down.

“And then maybe a little bit better chance of rain once we get to late Wednesday into Thursday in the later part of the week,” Frieders said. “We’ll be monitoring that for see how widespread the rain might be for that system.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

